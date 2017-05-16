BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding posts Q1 adj EBITDA of CHF 4.8 mln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
May 16 ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG
* Q1 REVENUES REACHED CHF 52.5 MILLION VERSUS. CHF 61.2 MILLION IN Q1 2016
* Q1 GROSS PROFIT WAS DOUBLED TO REACH CHF 7.0 MILLION VERSUS. TO CHF 3.5 MILLION IN Q1 2016
* Q1 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS AMOUNTED TO CHF 13.2 MILLION VERSUS. A NET LOSS OF CHF 26.4 MILLION IN Q1 2016
* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE PERIOD REACHED CHF 4.8 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2pED1A5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed plans to sell assets worth $1.8 billion on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding units on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.
* Dollar reaches three-week highs against euro, yen * Top Republicans talks up chances of U.S. tax reform in 2017 * Sterling drops after BoE's Carney cools rate-hike bets * Fed's Dudley sees U.S. wages, inflation rebounding (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar hit a one-month high on Tuesday against a basket of currencies on the view the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once more this year, while sterling