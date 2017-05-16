版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 12:38 BJT

BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding posts Q1 adj EBITDA of CHF 4.8 mln

May 16 ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG

* Q1 REVENUES REACHED CHF 52.5 MILLION VERSUS. CHF 61.2 MILLION IN Q1 2016

* Q1 GROSS PROFIT WAS DOUBLED TO REACH CHF 7.0 MILLION VERSUS. TO CHF 3.5 MILLION IN Q1 2016

* Q1 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS AMOUNTED TO CHF 13.2 MILLION VERSUS. A NET LOSS OF CHF 26.4 MILLION IN Q1 2016

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE PERIOD REACHED CHF 4.8 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2pED1A5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
