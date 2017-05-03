版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 04:11 BJT

BRIEF-Orasure announces Q1 revenue $32.5 million

May 3 Orasure Technologies Inc

* Orasure announces 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue $32.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.07 to $0.08

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $36.5 million to $37 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $34.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐