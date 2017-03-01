版本:
BRIEF-OraSure receives global fund classification to enable HIV self-test procurement

March 1 OraSure Technologies Inc

* OraSure Technologies Inc - OraSure receives global fund classification to enable HIV self-test procurement

* OraSure Technologies Inc - Classification facilitates product procurement for 12 months with global fund and/or UNITAID resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
