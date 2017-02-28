版本:
BRIEF-Orbcomm posts Q4 loss per share $0.05

Feb 28 Orbcomm Inc

* Orbcomm announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $46.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $49.5 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.05

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
