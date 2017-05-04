版本:
BRIEF-ORBCOMM Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

May 4 Orbcomm Inc

* ORBCOMM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $51.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $48.6 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.04 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
