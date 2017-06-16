版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 17日 星期六

BRIEF-Orbcomm says sold 1.6 mln shares of common stock to Inthinc Holdings

June 16 Orbcomm Inc:

* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
