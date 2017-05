March 30 Orbcomm Inc:

* Orbcomm to commence offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes

* Orbcomm Inc - commenced an offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2024

* Orbcomm-Net proceeds from sale of notes are intended to be used to repay $150 million outstanding loans under Orbcomm's $160 million secured credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: