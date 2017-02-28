版本:
BRIEF-ORBCOMM'S PARTNER MAEROSPACE AWARDED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT FOR CANADIAN GOVERNMENT

Feb 28 Orbcomm Inc:

* ORBCOMM'S PARTNER MAEROSPACE AWARDED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT FOR CANADIAN GOVERNMENT

* CO'S CANADIAN PARTNER MAEROSPACE HAS WON A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH GOVERNMENT OF CANADA

* ORBCOMM - COS' CANADIAN UNIT TO GIVE SATELLITE AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM DATA TO CANADA'S GOVERNMENT FOR MONITORING CANADIAN, GLOBAL MARITIME TRAFFIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
