BRIEF-Orbis expresses concerns regarding Arconic board leadership following abrupt resignation of Klaus Kleinfeld

April 17 (Reuters) -

* Orbis expresses concerns regarding Arconic board leadership following abrupt resignation of Klaus Kleinfeld

* Orbis Investment - reiterated intent to vote blue card for Elliott Management Corporation's slate of independent nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
