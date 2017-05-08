BRIEF-Orbis Investment Management says sent a letter to Arconic's board of directors

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Orbis Investment Management:
* Orbis Investment Management says sent a letter to Arconic's board of directors
* Orbis Investment Management says in the letter, Orbis reiterated its intent to vote for Elliott Management corporation's slate of independent nominees
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement