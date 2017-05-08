版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Orbis Investment Management says sent a letter to Arconic's board of directors

May 8 Orbis Investment Management:

* Orbis Investment Management says sent a letter to Arconic's board of directors

* Orbis Investment Management says in the letter, Orbis reiterated its intent to vote for Elliott Management corporation's slate of independent nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐