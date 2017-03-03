版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六 00:08 BJT

BRIEF-Orbis Investment says to vote in favour of Elliott's slate of nominees for Arconic board

March 3 Arconic Inc

* Orbis Investment Management says it intends to vote in favour of Elliott Associates' slate of independent nominees to join board of Arconic Inc

* Orbis Investment Management currently owns about 12.4 million shares of Arconic, or 2.8% of shares outstanding

* Orbis Investment Management says it does not believe Arconic can reflect its true value under leadership of its current CEO, Dr. Klaus Kleinfeld Source text: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐