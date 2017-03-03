BRIEF-Orbis Investment says to vote in favour of Elliott's slate of nominees for Arconic board

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
March 3 Arconic Inc
* Orbis Investment Management says it intends to vote in favour of Elliott Associates' slate of independent nominees to join board of Arconic Inc
* Orbis Investment Management currently owns about 12.4 million shares of Arconic, or 2.8% of shares outstanding
* Orbis Investment Management says it does not believe Arconic can reflect its true value under leadership of its current CEO, Dr. Klaus Kleinfeld Source text: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.