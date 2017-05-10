版本:
BRIEF-Orbit Garant Drilling reports Q3 revenue C$29.9 million

May 10 Forage Orbit Garant Inc

* Orbit Garant Drilling reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share C$0.06

* Q3 revenue rose 6.5 percent to C$29.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
