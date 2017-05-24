版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三

BRIEF-Orbital ATK Inc received orders totaling $76 million for .50 caliber ammunition from U.S. Army

May 24 Orbital Atk Inc:

* Orbital ATK Inc says has received orders totaling $76 million for .50 caliber ammunition from U.S. Army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
