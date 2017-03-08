版本:
BRIEF-Orbital ATK Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.26

March 8 Orbital Atk Inc:

* Orbital atk announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.26

* Q4 revenue $1.272 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.2 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orbital ATK Inc sees 2017 diluted earnings per share $5.80 - $6.20

* Sees 2017 revenues $4,550 - $4,625 million

* Orbital ATK Inc sees 2017 operating income margin 11.5 pct - 12.0 pct

* Orbital ATK Inc- capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $225 million in 2017

* Orbital ATK Inc sees 2017 free cash flow $250 million - $300 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.00, revenue view $4.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orbital ATK Inc- fas/cas favorable pension adjustment is expected to be approximately $100 million for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
