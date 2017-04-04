版本:
BRIEF-Orbital ATK receives $21 mln contract

April 4 Orbital ATK Inc:

* Has received a $21 million contract for first article test and production of mk419 mod 1 multi-function fuze

* Contract was awarded by U.S. Army contracting command on behalf of U.S. Navy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
