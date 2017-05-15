版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Orbital ATK receives $53 million order from U.S. Army

May 15 Orbital ATK Inc

* Orbital ATK receives $53 million large caliber training ammunition orders from U.S. Army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
