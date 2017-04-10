版本:
BRIEF-Orbital ATK receives $92 mln in small-caliber ammunition orders from U.S. Army

April 10 Orbital ATK Inc -

* Orbital ATK receives $92 million in small-caliber ammunition orders from U.S. Army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
