BRIEF-Orbital board of directors expands share buyback plan

Feb 28 Orbital ATK Inc:

* Orbital ATK's board of directors expands share buyback plan and increases quarterly cash dividend

* Orbital ATK Inc says quarterly cash dividend increased 6.5% to $0.32 per share

* Orbital ATK Inc says board approves $200 million in additional share repurchases through March 2018

* Orbital ATK Inc - board approves $200 million in additional share repurchases through March 2018

* Orbital ATK Inc - new $200 million authorization for share repurchases is in addition to a prior $250 million authority board previously approved

* Orbital ATK Inc says new authorization extends through march 2018 and brings total share repurchase authorization to $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: