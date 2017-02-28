BRIEF-Orbital board of directors expands share buyback plan

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 Orbital ATK Inc:
* Orbital ATK's board of directors expands share buyback plan and increases quarterly cash dividend
* Orbital ATK Inc says quarterly cash dividend increased 6.5% to $0.32 per share
* Orbital ATK Inc says board approves $200 million in additional share repurchases through March 2018
* Orbital ATK Inc - board approves $200 million in additional share repurchases through March 2018
* Orbital ATK Inc - new $200 million authorization for share repurchases is in addition to a prior $250 million authority board previously approved
* Orbital ATK Inc says new authorization extends through march 2018 and brings total share repurchase authorization to $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting
* Fans honour victims of Manchester bomb attack (Writes through, adds quotes)