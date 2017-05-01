BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update

May 1 Orbite Technologies Inc

* Orbite provides corporate update

* Approximately 39 full time employee equivalents, out of 81, have been temporarily laid-off

* Is now under protection of companies' creditors arrangement act

* Orbite technologies inc - Denis Arguin, vice-president of engineering and operations, left company on April 28

* Orbite Technologies Inc - most of layoffs are at cap-chat plant

* Superior court of Quebec's initial order provides for an initial stay of all proceedings until may 29, 2017

* Orbite Technologies - repayment of principal under main agreements with Investissement Québec, Canada economic development is scheduled to commence in 2020, 2021