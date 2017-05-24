版本:
BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update

May 24 Orbite Technologies Inc

* Orbite provides corporate update

* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period

* Orbite technologies -superior court of québec granted motion and issued an amended and restated order extending stay period until august 4, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
