版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Orbite Technologies says update on alumina production

Feb 27 Orbite Technologies Inc

* Orbite Technologies Inc - provides an update on company's progress on its high purity alumina production

* Orbite Technologies Inc - anticipates achieving consistent continuous operation at 1 tonne per day throughput rates in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐