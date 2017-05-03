版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-Orbotech reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.31

May 3 Orbotech Ltd:

* Orbotech reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue $187.6 million versus I/B/E/s view $187.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $200 million to $210 million

* Q2 2017 guidance gross margin of 46.0 pct based on current expectations of product mix

* Q2 revenue view $203.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐