June 12 Orca Gold Inc

* Orca Gold announces non-brokered private placement to raise $15,000,000

* Intention to raise $15 million by way of a non-brokered private placement of 37.5 million units at a price of $0.40 per unit

* Proceeds of private placement will primarily be used to fund ongoing operations at company's 70%-owned block 14 gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: