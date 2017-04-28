版本:
BRIEF-Orchid Island Capital files for mixed shelf offering of up to $500 mln

April 28 Orchid Island Capital Inc-

* Orchid Island Capital Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $500 million - sec filing

* Orchid Island Capital Inc - in addition, selling stockholders may offer up to 1.5 million shares of co's common Source text: (bit.ly/2qoeEmj) Further company coverage:
