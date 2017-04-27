版本:
2017年 4月 28日

BRIEF-Orchid Island Capital reports Q1 earnings per share $0.07

April 27 Orchid Island Capital Inc

* Orchid Island Capital announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
