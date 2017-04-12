版本:
BRIEF-Orchid Island Capital says co's estimated book value was $9.75/shr as of March 31 2017

April 12 Orchid Island Capital Inc:

* Orchid Island Capital Inc- company's estimated book value per share as of March 31, 2017 was $9.75

* Orchid Island Capital Inc - estimates it generated net income per common share of $0.07 for quarter ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
