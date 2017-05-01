BRIEF-Orchids Paper reports quarterly loss, suspends dividend

May 1 Orchids Paper Products Co
* Announces 2017 first quarter results and suspends
quarterly dividend to preserve financial flexibility
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Sees step-change improvements in earnings and cash flow in
third and fourth quarters
* Says to suspend quarterly dividend to preserve financial
flexibility and ensure capital is allocated to further success
of business
* Q2 new volume $15 million to $20 million of ebitda and to
run rate of $50 million to $60 million of ebitda when new
capacity is sold out
