BRIEF-Orefinders agrees to sell red lake property for $1.3 mln

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
March 6 Orefinders Resources Inc
* Orefinders agrees to sell red lake property for $1.3 million
* Orefinders resources inc- $1.3 million in total consideration to orefinders is comprised of $500,000 in cash and $800,000 worth of pure gold shares
* Orefinders resources inc - we view transaction as nondilutive to our shareholders
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.