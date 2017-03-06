BRIEF-Orefinders agrees to sell red lake property for $1.3 mln

March 6 Orefinders Resources Inc

* Orefinders agrees to sell red lake property for $1.3 million

* Orefinders resources inc- $1.3 million in total consideration to orefinders is comprised of $500,000 in cash and $800,000 worth of pure gold shares

* Orefinders resources inc - we view transaction as nondilutive to our shareholders