版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 19:37 BJT

BRIEF-Orefinders agrees to sell red lake property for $1.3 mln

March 6 Orefinders Resources Inc

* Orefinders agrees to sell red lake property for $1.3 million

* Orefinders resources inc- $1.3 million in total consideration to orefinders is comprised of $500,000 in cash and $800,000 worth of pure gold shares

* Orefinders resources inc - we view transaction as nondilutive to our shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐