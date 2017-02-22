版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 22:13 BJT

BRIEF-Orefinders receives gold from Mirado's stockpiles & provides PEA update

Feb 22 Orefinders Resources Inc -

* Orefinders Resources has received gold payment from Mirado Mine's stockpile project effectively consisting of 1,414 refined good delivery gold ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
