版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-O'Reilly Automotive announces additional $1 bln share repurchase authorization

May 10 O'reilly Automotive Inc:

* O’Reilly Automotive Inc announces additional $1 billion share repurchase authorization

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - additional $1 billion authorization is effective for a three-year period, beginning on May 10, 2017.

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - raising aggregate authorization under buyback program to $8.75 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐