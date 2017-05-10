BRIEF-O'Reilly Automotive announces additional $1 bln share repurchase authorization

May 10 O'reilly Automotive Inc:

* O’Reilly Automotive Inc announces additional $1 billion share repurchase authorization

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - additional $1 billion authorization is effective for a three-year period, beginning on May 10, 2017.

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - raising aggregate authorization under buyback program to $8.75 billion.