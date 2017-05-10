BRIEF-O'Reilly Automotive announces additional $1 bln share repurchase authorization

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 O'reilly Automotive Inc:
* O’Reilly Automotive Inc announces additional $1 billion share repurchase authorization
* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - additional $1 billion authorization is effective for a three-year period, beginning on May 10, 2017.
* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - raising aggregate authorization under buyback program to $8.75 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)