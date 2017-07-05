FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 小时前
BRIEF-O’Reilly Automotive Q2 same store sales rose 1.7 percent
2017年7月5日 / 下午12点31分 / 16 小时前

BRIEF-O’Reilly Automotive Q2 same store sales rose 1.7 percent

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - O'reilly Automotive Inc:

* O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 comparable store sales results and announces dates for its second quarter 2017 earnings release and conference call

* Q2 same store sales rose 1.7 percent

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - "faced a more challenging sales environment than we expected for remainder of quarter"

* Comparable store sales shortfall will have consequent impact on operating profitability, which co will report in q2

* O'Reilly Automotive-q2 comparable store sales fell below guidance of 3 pct to 5 pct, due to continued headwinds from second consecutive mild winter, overall weak consumer demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

