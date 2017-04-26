BRIEF-O’Reilly Automotive reports Q1 EPS of $2.83

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 O'reilly Automotive Inc
* O’Reilly Automotive Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $2.83
* Q1 same store sales rose 0.8 percent
* Q1 comparable store sales increase of 0.8%
* Sees fy 2017 comparable stare sales between 3% to 5%
* sees q2 comparable store sales up 3% to 5%
* Sees fy 2017 total revenue between $9.1 billion to $9.3 billion
* sees q2 diluted earnings per share $3.10 to $3.20
* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditures between $470 million to $500 million
* sees fy comparable store sales up 3% to 5%
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $12.05 to $12.15
* sees fy total revenue $9.1 billion to $9.3 billion
* Qtrly sales $2.16 billion versus $2.10 billion
* "unseasonal weather continued in february"
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.88, revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.36, revenue view $9.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* absence of typical spring weather in markets in march, dislocation of tax refunds, continued to create headwinds for remainder of quarter
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.