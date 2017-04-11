BRIEF-O'Reilly Automotive says entered into a credit agreement

April 11 O'Reilly Automotive Inc:
* O'Reilly Automotive - on april 5, o'reilly automotive,
inc. Entered into a credit agreement among company, jpmorgan
chase bank, n.a. - sec filing
* O'Reilly Automotive - credit agreement matures in april
2022
* O'Reilly Automotive - credit agreement establishes $1.2
billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility
* O'Reilly Automotive -agreement provides for uncommitted
incremental facility, permits co to increase commitments under
new senior credit facility by up to $600 million
* O'Reilly Automotive-agreement establishes credit facility
with $200 million sub-limit for issuance of letters of credit,
$75 million sub-limit for swing line borrowings
* O'Reilly Automotive - on April 5, outstanding loans,
commitments, under credit agreement, dated as of january 14,
2011 were terminated
