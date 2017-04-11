BRIEF-O'Reilly Automotive says entered into a credit agreement

April 11 O'Reilly Automotive Inc:

* O'Reilly Automotive - on april 5, o'reilly automotive, inc. Entered into a credit agreement among company, jpmorgan chase bank, n.a. - sec filing

* O'Reilly Automotive - credit agreement matures in april 2022

* O'Reilly Automotive - credit agreement establishes $1.2 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility

* O'Reilly Automotive -agreement provides for uncommitted incremental facility, permits co to increase commitments under new senior credit facility by up to $600 million

* O'Reilly Automotive-agreement establishes credit facility with $200 million sub-limit for issuance of letters of credit, $75 million sub-limit for swing line borrowings

* O'Reilly Automotive - on April 5, outstanding loans, commitments, under credit agreement, dated as of january 14, 2011 were terminated