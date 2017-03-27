BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and distributorship agreement with Bruno Farmaceutici S.p.A. for Mysimba in Italy

March 27 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc
* Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and
distributorship agreement with Bruno Farmaceutici S.p.A. for
Mysimba® (naltrexone HCl / bupropion HCl prolonged release) in
Italy
* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc- Under terms of agreement, Bruno
will be responsible for all commercialization activity and
expenses
* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc says Bruno expects that Mysimba
will be available for patients in Italy in Q4 of this year
* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - Orexigen Therapeutics Ireland,
Bruno Farmaceutici executed a distributorship agreement for
Mysimba in Italy
* Orexigen Therapeutics-Under deal co to supply Mysimba to
Bruno for negotiated transfer price, upfront milestone payments
at signing, first commercial sale
