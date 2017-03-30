版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics on March 28, 2017, entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement

March 30 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc- on March 28, 2017, entered into a controlled equity offering sales agreement - sec filing

* Orexigen Therapeutics -under deal co may offer and sell, through agent, shares par value $0.001 per share, with aggregate offering price up to $20 million Source text (bit.ly/2nEXTF7) Further company coverage:
