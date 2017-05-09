BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $4.67

Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached-report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
May 9 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc
* Orexigen Therapeutics reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 loss per share $4.67
* Q1 revenue $19.1 million
* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - As of March 31, 2017, Orexigen had $126.6 million in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* 40 pct for Japan firms say domestic demand is biggest headache
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia