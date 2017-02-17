BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics sees Q4 total revenue $13.4-$13.9 mln

Feb 17 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - Expects total revenue for q4 of 2016 to be between approximately $13.4 million to $13.9 million

* Expects U.S. net sales for contrave for Q4 of 2016 to be between approximately $11.5 million to $12.0 million

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - Company also expects U.S. net sales for contrave for q4 of 2016 to be between approximately $11.5 million to $12.0 million

* Q4 revenue view $12.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - Expects total revenue for year ended December 31, 2016 to be between approximately $33.3 million to $33.8 million

* Orexigen Therapeutics - entered into separate privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2020

* Q4 revenue view $12.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $34.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orexigen Therapeutics - new notes bear interest at fixed rate of 2.75% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on june 1 and december 1 of each year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: