BRIEF-Organigram announces production license renewal

March 29 Organigram Holdings Inc:
* Organigram announces production license renewal
* Organigram Holdings Inc - Organigram's expansion project
remains on target for completion in calendar Q4 2017
* Organigram Holdings Inc - project will add 110,000 square
feet to production facility in Moncton, New Brunswick
* Organigram Holdings - Co's unit received renewal of
license to produce, sell dried marijuana, cannabis oil
* Organigram Holdings Inc - upon completion of this phase,
company will have capacity to produce up to 16,000 kgs of
cannabis
* Renewal of license for co's unit pursuant to access to
cannabis for medical purposes regulations
