BRIEF-Organigram completes investigation and provides update on compensation policy

Feb 27 Organigram Holdings Inc

* Organigram completes investigation and provides update on compensation policy

* Organigram Holdings- has completed investigation related to recent contamination issue that resulted in voluntary recalls of medical cannabis products

* Organigram Holdings Inc - as a result of contamination issue, co has instituted a series of new protocols to prevent a reoccurrence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
