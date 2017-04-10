版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一

BRIEF-Organogenesis secures $25 mln credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank

April 10 Svb Financial Group

* Organogenesis secures $25m credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
