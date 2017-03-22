BRIEF-Orient Paper announces Q4 revenue of $31.4 million

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Orient Paper Inc
* Orient Paper, Inc. announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 revenue fell 10.6 percent to $31.4 million
* Orient Paper- Cautious on 2017 outlook as slowing GDP growth in China,government's efforts to combat pollution to take toll on paper industry
* Orient Paper Inc - "Expect that our digital photo paper production will remain suspended for foreseeable future" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.