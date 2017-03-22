BRIEF-Orient Paper announces Q4 revenue of $31.4 million

March 22 Orient Paper Inc

* Orient Paper, Inc. announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 revenue fell 10.6 percent to $31.4 million

* Orient Paper- Cautious on 2017 outlook as slowing GDP growth in China,government's efforts to combat pollution to take toll on paper industry

* Orient Paper Inc - "Expect that our digital photo paper production will remain suspended for foreseeable future" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: