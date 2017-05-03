版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Orient Paper Q1 EPS $0.08

May 3 Orient Paper Inc

* Orient paper, inc. Announces unaudited preliminary financial results for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $25.3 million, down 9.4%

* Orient paper inc - revenue decreased in q1 mainly due to government mandated temporary restriction on production in place since november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐