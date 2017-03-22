BRIEF-Orient Paper says as of Dec 31, 2016, co had assets of about $14.5 mln

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Orient Paper Inc
* Orient Paper - as of Dec 31, 2016, co had assets of about $14.5 million, liabilities of about $20.6 million , resulting in working capital deficiency of about $6.1 million
* Orient Paper - currently seeking to restructure term of liabilities by raising funds through long-term loans to pay off liabilities with shorter terms
* Orient Paper - ability to continue as going concern dependent upon obtaining necessary financing or negotiating terms of existing short-term liabilities
* Orient Paper - in addition to working capital deficit, had entered into contracts with capital expenditure commitments for about $14 million as of Dec 31 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.