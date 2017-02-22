版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-Origin, Arcadia announce China Biotechnology collaboration in corn

Feb 22 Origin Agritech Ltd -

* Origin, Arcadia announce China biotechnology collaboration in corn

* Co and Arcadia announced their collaboration to achieve first-ever export of key corn biotechnology product developed in China

* Under agreement Arcadia will assist co in developing information for submission to authorities in U.S., China, other countries

* Project involves production of inbred and hybrid seed lines under quarantine conditions in Arcadia greenhouses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
