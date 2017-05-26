BRIEF-Orion Energy Systems says CEO John Scribante has left company

May 26 Orion Energy Systems Inc
* Says as part of this management restructuring, chief
executive officer, John Scribante, has left company
* Says current board chair, Mike Altschaefl, has assumed
chief executive officer role
* Says co's previously scheduled May 26, 2017 earnings call
is being temporarily postponed
* Orion Energy Systems - call postponed to allow co's
management team to provide more specific details on its goals
and objectives for fiscal 2018
* Says new earnings call date and time will be announced in
near future
* Orion Energy Systems - Mike Potts and Marc Meade, both
current exec vice presidents, have primary responsibility for
substantially reducing co's cost structure and for streamlining
operations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: