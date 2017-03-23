BRIEF-Orion Engineered Carbons reports pricing of secondary offering

BRIEF-Viveve Medical enters term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc
* On May 22, 2017 co entered term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc - SEC filing
March 23 Orion Engineered Carbons SA:
* Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. announces pricing of secondary common stock offering
* Says secondary offering priced at $18.75 per share
* Orion Engineered Carbons SA - pricing of secondary offering of 5 million common shares of co by Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.À.R.L., certain other sellers
* Orion Engineered Carbons SA - Kinove Holdings will sell 4.57 million common shares and other selling shareholders will sell remaining 427,508 shares
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing