BRIEF-Orion Engineered Carbons SA Q4 EPS eur 0.31

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 Orion Engineered Carbons Sa
* Orion engineered carbons S.A. announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share eur 0.31
* Q4 revenue eur 276.3 million versus I/B/E/S view eur 250.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view eur 0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects full year adjusted ebitda for 2017 to be in range of eur220 million and eur240 million for 2017
* Qtrly adjusted EPS eur 0.39
* Total volumes increased by 17.1 kmt, or 6.5 pct, to 280.6 kmt in Q4 of 2016 compared to 263.5 kmt in Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.