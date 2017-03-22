版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Orion Engineered Carbons says Kinove Luxembourg, other sellers, intend to offer 5 mln shares of co in underwritten public offering

March 22 Orion Engineered Carbons SA:

* Orion Engineered Carbons SA says Kinove Luxembourg holdings and other sellers, intend to offer 5 million shares of co in underwritten public offering Source text (bit.ly/2nKrFcu) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐