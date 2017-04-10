BRIEF-Orion Group Holdings Inc announces acquisition of Tony Bagliore Concrete Inc

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields, dollar dip on Fed minutes, oil pulls back
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
April 10 Orion Group Holdings Inc:
* Orion Group Holdings Inc announces acquisition of central texas concrete construction contractor
* Orion Group Holdings Inc - deal for $6 million in cash
* Orion Group Holdings Inc- believe TBC will be neutral to slightly accretive to 2017 earnings
* Orion Group Holdings - sellers have an opportunity to earn additional $2 million over three year period based on achievement of certain financial targets
* Orion Group Holdings Inc says acquisition of Tony Bagliore Concrete Inc
* Orion Group Holdings Inc- will rebrand TBC as TAS commercial concrete and operate under one common brand for commercial concrete segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that his department would work to increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea and is reviewing licenses needed for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022