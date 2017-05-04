BRIEF-Orion Group Q1 loss per share $0.07

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Orion Group Holdings Inc:
* Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Affirming ebitda growth guidance for full year 2017
* Orion Group Holdings Inc - believe tbc will be neutral to slightly accretive to 2017 earnings
* Orion Group Holdings - backlog as of march 31, 2017 was about $395 million, which compares with backlog under contract at march 31, 2016 of about $385 million
* Qtrly contract revenues were $138.8 million, an increase of 7.0 pct, as compared to revenues of $129.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.